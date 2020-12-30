Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is posting modest daily gains on Wednesday

Gold higher on weaker dollar, Bitcoin remains hot

Gold’s bearish correction could be over now that prices are poised to have its first monthly gain since July. Gold has modest gains as the dollar takes another dive, but vaccine progress globally has stymied demand for safe-havens. Despite the recent breakthroughs with COVID vaccines, the rollout has been disappointing, and the current wave appears will force more restrictive measures over the next several weeks. Gold will shine in 2021 as economic disruption alongside a Biden administration should mean trillions of stimulus dollars are about to hit the economy.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs above $1,880 as USD selloff intensifies

The XAU/USD pair gained traction in the last hour and rose above $1,880. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of the pair's movements. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.2% on the day at $1,882 and the US Dollar Index was down 0.4% at 89.63.

