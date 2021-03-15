Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is posting modest daily gains and holds above $1,730

History rhymes: does usdx’s uprising mean Gold’s climax?

The yellow metal’s behavior looks more bearish now than it did in 2017-2018. The USDX has a lot of bullets in its chamber, and gold can be riddled with them.

Plenty of warning signs on the near-term horizon: The USDX is after a long-tern breakout, traders are reducing net-short positions, and the slightest shift in U.S. dollar sentiment can lead the rest of the herd to follow. If a USDX resurgence is combined with an equity shock, then the precious metals are in for trouble.

Gold Price Analysis: Key support for XAU/USD is located at $1,720

Key quotes

“The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% in the early American session on Monday, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. Additional losses in the T-bond yields could help the pair push higher in the remainder of the day.”

“$1,720 (23.6% retracement of the February-March decline) seems to have formed strong support for gold in the near-term. As long as buyers manage to defend this level, XAU/USD could try to extend its recovery to $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement/20-day SMA).”

