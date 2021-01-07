Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is moving sideways on Thursday around $1910 after sharp slide

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD under pressure, holding above $1900

Gold is falling on Thursday for the second day in a row as the US dollar continues to recover. The yellow metal managed to remain above weekly lows and the $1900 zone but is under pressure.

The US dollar boosted by higher US yields keeps gold on the defensive. The DXY is up 0.30% at 89.80, after hitting on Wednesday the lowest level since 2018. Wall Street indexes are at record highs, and Bitcoin is near $40,000.

Gold began 2021 with a bang, only to plunge

2021 started off well for gold. It's not surprising, as January is usually positive for the yellow metal, but the Georgia runoff results may constitute an additional bullish factor in the longer term.

What a start to the new year! Gold has begun 2021 very well: as the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal (London A.M. Fix) increased from $1,891 on December 31, 2020 to $1,947 on January 5, 2021.

