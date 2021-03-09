Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is moving lower in the monthly demand area

Gold Price Analysis: Bears seeking hourly downside extension

Gold is testing the bear's commitments at hourly resistance. Momentum reaches resistance and 10-SMA could come under pressure.

As per the prior analysis from the New York session, Gold Price Analysis: Monthly support being tested, bulls eye 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, in a closer analysis, there are prospects for a slight downside extension deeper into the monthly support area.

Gold Price Analysis: Monthly support being tested, bulls eye 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

Gold is moving lower in the monthly demand area. Bulls look to a 38.% Fibo retracement of the latest bearish impulse. The gold price has extended the downside at the start of the week printing a fresh cycle low to $1,676.91. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next bullish opportunity could come from as the downside stalls in the monthly demand zone.

