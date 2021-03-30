Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is in the hands of the bears meeting critical support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidating in the $1680s after cratering below $1700
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been consolidating in the $1680s in recent trade after prices cratered below the $1700 level during early European trading hours. The means gold has dropped nearly $30 or around 1.7% on the session.
The precious metal appears to be finding some support at its previous monthly low, which sits just under $1680. A break below this level would open the door to a move support at the May 2020 lows around $1670.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1685
|Today Daily Change
|-27.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.59
|Today daily open
|1712.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.84
|Daily SMA50
|1780.25
|Daily SMA100
|1820.45
|Daily SMA200
|1860.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1673.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1728.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1744.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.81
Gold Price Analysis: Bears attacking critical weekly support
The Archegos fallout and higher Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty over markets, but despite that, gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,685 between a range of $1,678.77 and a high of $1,714.44, down some 1.5% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
