Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is in the hands of the bears meeting critical support

NEWS

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidating in the $1680s after cratering below $1700

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been consolidating in the $1680s in recent trade after prices cratered below the $1700 level during early European trading hours. The means gold has dropped nearly $30 or around 1.7% on the session.

The precious metal appears to be finding some support at its previous monthly low, which sits just under $1680. A break below this level would open the door to a move support at the May 2020 lows around $1670.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1685
Today Daily Change -27.26
Today Daily Change % -1.59
Today daily open 1712.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1723.84
Daily SMA50 1780.25
Daily SMA100 1820.45
Daily SMA200 1860.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1733.24
Previous Daily Low 1705.82
Previous Weekly High 1747.12
Previous Weekly Low 1721.69
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1716.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1700.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1689.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 1673.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1728.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 1744.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 1755.81

 

Gold Price Analysis: Bears attacking critical weekly support

The Archegos fallout and higher Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty over markets, but despite that, gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead. 

At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,685 between a range of $1,678.77 and a high of $1,714.44, down some 1.5% on the day.

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level

Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level

Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments

PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.

Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows

The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter. 

