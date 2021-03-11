Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is in bullish consolidation before the next leg up resumes

Gold Price Analysis: Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold (XAU/USD) closes in on the psychological $1750 mark amid a broad-based sell-off in the US dollar, as the Treasury yields resume their corrective declines.

The US stimulus passage and receding inflation fears fail to bode well for the rates, in turn, benefiting the non-yielding gold.

From a short-term technical perspective, gold’s hourly chart confirmed a golden cross that followed a strong move to the upside. A golden cross is represented when the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) crosses the 200-HMA from below. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is in bullish consolidation before the next leg up resumes

Gold (XAU/USD) added to Tuesday’s corrective rally and settled above $1725 on Wednesday. The yellow metal stabilizing at higher levels so far this Thursday as XAU/USD eyes additional upside ahead of US President Biden’s speech, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.

“The bulls seem to gather pace for the next leg higher, despite the firmer risk tone. So long as the greenback remains on the back foot amid risk-on action on the global stocks, gold could likely extend its recovery momentum. Although Biden's address to the nation, scheduled later on Thursday at 13:00 GMT, could threaten the metal’s rebound from multi-month troughs.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to end the year close to $1600 –" CE

Strategists at Capital Economics don’t expect the price of gold to fall much further this year as the recent decline in investment demand is unlikely to continue for long. What’s more, the ongoing recovery in physical demand will prevent XAU/USD from falling too far.

“We doubt that the recent rise in US real yields will continue, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they even edged back down a little. If we are correct, then the recent slump in investment demand should subside before long, helping to remove much of the downward pressure on gold.” Read more...