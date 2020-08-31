Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is heading into a pivotal zone heading into month end

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses

Gold prices kick-start the week’s trading with a run-up to $1,974.61, currently around $1,971/72. In doing so, the yellow metal extends Friday’s gains while cheering the US dollar weakness and mixed fundamental signals flashed off-late. Also helping the bulls could be a clear break of a descending trend line from August 07. It's worth mentioning that the yellow metal needs a daily close beyond $1,976 to defy the first monthly negative closing in previous five months.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1969.54 Today Daily Change 6.08 Today Daily Change % 0.31 Today daily open 1963.46 Trends Daily SMA20 1969.78 Daily SMA50 1884.74 Daily SMA100 1800.8 Daily SMA200 1678.58 Levels Previous Daily High 1973.96 Previous Daily Low 1923.25 Previous Weekly High 1976.79 Previous Weekly Low 1902.76 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1954.59 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1942.62 Daily Pivot Point S1 1933.15 Daily Pivot Point S2 1902.85 Daily Pivot Point S3 1882.44 Daily Pivot Point R1 1983.86 Daily Pivot Point R2 2004.27 Daily Pivot Point R3 2034.57

Gold Weekly Forecast: The precious metal is heading into a pivotal zone heading into month end

On Thursday at Jackson Hole Fed Chair Powell delivered his speech where he outlined the changes that the FOMC are due to make to their policy. The Fed are now looking to achieve an average inflation target of 2% and there will also now be more focus on employment at the lower end of the income spectrum.

The new Fed inflation plan could mean that the FOMC could let inflation run slightly higher than 2% before increasing interest rates. The relationship between employment levels and inflation will now be very important in the future. Powell also said the Fed will not set a specific goal for the unemployment rate but rather will allow conditions to dictate what it considers full employment.

Read more ...