Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Is Gold Prepared for a New Bearish Leg? [Video]

Week Ahead Commodity Report: Gold, Silver and Crude Oil Price Forecast [Video]

Gold jumped 1% on Monday to a three-week high as growing concerns that the coronavirus outbreak could impact the global economy pushed investors towards safe havens. Read more...

Gold - Is Gold Prepared for a New Bearish Leg?

The Gold price in its 2-hour chart shows a weekly opening with a bullish sentiment. However, the Elliott wave structure suggests that the yellow metal has completed the second segment of a bearish corrective sequence.

In terms of the Elliot Wave Analysis, after the highest level reached by Gold at $1,611.49 in early January 2020, the first decline looks like a wave "a" of Minute degree labeled in black, which ended at $1,536.01. The second upside should correspond to a wave "b" that advances as an ascending channel. The surpassing of the upper-line makes us foresee the current move could end soon and give way to a bearish wave "c."

On the other hand, during the current week opening, institutional traders are taking advantage of the bad news driven by the coronavirus to move up to reduce their positioning in the long-side, which in the latest CFTC report reached 86.78%. Read more...

Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls parked below 1588 resistance

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been regaining some ground above the $1560 per troy ounce. Read more...