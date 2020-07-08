Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is getting ready for more upside

Why the market is right on gold

Gold surged through the 1800 level for the first time since 2011 bringing some excitement into what otherwise has been a very quiet Asian and European session with currencies at a standstill and equities tilting lower.

The move in gold has been a long time coming as the yellow metal remained bid from the start of the year rising from 1500 level as G-3 central banks ballooned their balance sheets. The move has been slow and steady suggesting that this may be a structural rather than tactical shift with some investors expecting an inflationary knock-on effect from the current global monetary expansion.

Gold is getting ready for more upside

Gold is in a strong uptrend which has been going quite well for bulls. Buying the dips is the option if the price retraces to POC zones.

Gold is challenging 1800. If we see a drop to 1770 or 1752 zone, new buyers should emerge and bring the price up again. We can spot a steady zigzag pattern which mark the strong and continuous uptrend. Besides W L3 camarilla pivot which is supportive for Gold, additional confluence is made by Bollinger bands and 89 EMA within the first POC. The target is M H3 pivot 1812.

XAU/USD outlook: Bulls crack important barrier that may open way for significant advance

Spot gold cracked psychological $1800 barrier on Wednesday, after taking out Sep 2012 high at $1795, hitting the level for the first time since Nov 2011.

The yellow metal is in steep uptrend since Aug 2018, with stronger fluctuation seen in March this year when coronavirus crisis became global (gold price dropped from $1700 to $1450 but rebounded quickly, keeping the uptrend intact).

Demand for safe-haven gold remains strong and is expected to persist as the situation regarding global economic recovery after lockdown remains uncertain and new waves of virus infections add to concerns and prompt investors into safety.