Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is getting ready for more upside

Why the market is right on gold
Gold surged through the 1800 level for the first time since 2011 bringing some excitement into what otherwise has been a very quiet Asian and European session with currencies at a standstill and equities tilting lower.
The move in gold has been a long time coming as the yellow metal remained bid from the start of the year rising from 1500 level as G-3 central banks ballooned their balance sheets. The move has been slow and steady suggesting that this may be a structural rather than tactical shift with some investors expecting an inflationary knock-on effect from the current global monetary expansion. Read More...
Gold is getting ready for more upside
Gold is in a strong uptrend which has been going quite well for bulls. Buying the dips is the option if the price retraces to POC zones.
Gold is challenging 1800. If we see a drop to 1770 or 1752 zone, new buyers should emerge and bring the price up again. We can spot a steady zigzag pattern which mark the strong and continuous uptrend. Besides W L3 camarilla pivot which is supportive for Gold, additional confluence is made by Bollinger bands and 89 EMA within the first POC. The target is M H3 pivot 1812. Read More...
XAU/USD outlook: Bulls crack important barrier that may open way for significant advance
Spot gold cracked psychological $1800 barrier on Wednesday, after taking out Sep 2012 high at $1795, hitting the level for the first time since Nov 2011.
The yellow metal is in steep uptrend since Aug 2018, with stronger fluctuation seen in March this year when coronavirus crisis became global (gold price dropped from $1700 to $1450 but rebounded quickly, keeping the uptrend intact).
Demand for safe-haven gold remains strong and is expected to persist as the situation regarding global economic recovery after lockdown remains uncertain and new waves of virus infections add to concerns and prompt investors into safety. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain
Gold bulls are taking a breather, having pushed prices to nine-year highs on Wednesday. Weekly gain looks likely on coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions. A key technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions for first since February.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.