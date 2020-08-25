Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is facing fierce resistance at around $1,933

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold remains at the back foot and tests again key $1920 support

Spot gold holds in red for the third consecutive day and probes again below pivotal support at $1920 (Fibo 38.2% of $1670/$2074) bull-leg / former all-time high of 2011).

This level acts as solid support as it contained several attacks in past one week.

Gold keeps softer near-term tone on the optimism over global recovery and the latest news that US and China expressed their commitments to existing trade deal that faded demand for safe-havens and prompted traders into riskier assets.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906

Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.

However, investors are yet to be convinced that additional money printing is on its way, reducing their bets on XAU/USD.

Read more...