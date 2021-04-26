Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session

Gold miners: Were upswings just an exhausting sprint?

Indicators are pointing to gold and mining ETFs running out of breath. They don’t seem to have what it takes to the move to the finish line.

Despite gold, silver and mining stocks’ recent corrective upswings, the precious metals are running out of steam. After bursting off of the lows – while failing to recognize that it’s a marathon and not a sprint – the precious metals’ late-week breather signals that their stamina isn’t what it used to be.

Moreover, with false breakouts and sanguine sentiment causing an adrenaline rush that’s likely to fade, the precious metals’ transformation from stalwart to sloth could leave investors feeling increasingly dejected.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767

The XAU/USD pair failed to break above $1,800 last week and stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on Monday. Ahead of the American session, however, gold lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at $1,770.

Gold technical outlook

With the latest decline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart fell toward 40, suggesting that the bearish momentum is building up. Additionally, XAU/USD broke below the 50-period SMA on the same chart for the first time in nearly two weeks.

