Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is content to range trade

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears return amid dollar comeback, eyes on US CPI

Having witnessed volatile trades on Thursday, Gold (XAU/USD) settled the day in the red, once again below the $1950 mark. Gold rallied to the highest levels in six days to $1966 after the ECB’s optimistic forecasts and a lack of significant concern on the euro strength push the euro higher and downed the US dollar. The haven demand for the greenback quickly resurfaced following a sell-off of technology shares on Wall Street, triggering a fresh $20 drop in gold to near $1945 region. A US stimulus bill failure in the Senate also dented the market mood and bolstered the dollar comeback.

The week's wobbles continue

Gold fell short of testing trendline resistance at $1975.00 an ounce overnight, fading with equities in the New York afternoon to close unchanged at $1946.00 an ounce. That leaves gold roughly in the middle of the $1900.00 to $1975.00 range is anticipated yesterday.

With gold moving in lockstep with equity markets, it is clear that recent price moves have not been a gold story alone, and hence we expect gold's recent range to contain price movements.

