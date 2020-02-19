Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is consolidating gains while trading a few ticks away from the 2020 high

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trading at a stone throw from 2020 highs

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Gold is challenging the 2020 high near the 1611.53 level.

The gold futures contract gained 1.08% on Tuesday

The gold futures contract gained 1.08% on Tuesday, as it accelerated its recent advance. The yellow metal broke above February 3 local high and $1,600 level, but it closed slightly below January 8 high of $1,613.30. Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset despite record-breaking stock market and rising U.S. dollar.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1606.62
Today Daily Change 3.84
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1602.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1573.17
Daily SMA50 1541.84
Daily SMA100 1511.52
Daily SMA200 1469.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1605.15
Previous Daily Low 1580.95
Previous Weekly High 1584.36
Previous Weekly Low 1561.99
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1595.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1590.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1587.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1572.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1563.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1611.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 1620.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 1635.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

