Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is consolidating gains on the first day of the week

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades flat near $1580/oz
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Gold is evolving in a bull channel as bulls remain in control.
Gold: The bulls are beginning to streghten [Video]
The gold bulls have been straining to break higher in the past week. The fact that this has come as the US dollar has been a strong performer across the major currencies, should give the bulls some confidence coming into this week.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1580.95
|Today Daily Change
|-1.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1582.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1569.95
|Daily SMA50
|1536.68
|Daily SMA100
|1509.2
|Daily SMA200
|1466.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1584.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1573.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1584.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1561.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1580.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1577.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1575.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1568.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1564.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1586.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1591.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1598.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
