Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is caught between the US stimulus's positive momentum and strong US dollar

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1870 to unleash further upside – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) is poised to extend Monday’s advance, as markets cheer the renewed hopes of a likely US fiscal stimulus deal that has diminished the haven demand for the US dollar. US President Joe Biden said that he had a ‘substantive and productive discussion' with the Republican senators on covid relief.
Further, investors digest the recent retail-trading craze seen in both the commodities and equity markets. Gold’s upside, however, could be limited by growing optimism over the US economic recovery and coronavirus vaccine developments.
Asia Market: Sound of more stimulus is music to the market's ears
Gold is caught between the US stimulus's positive momentum but weighted down by its old foe, a strong US dollar. I suspect range trading biases to play out with most gold views predicated on a weaker US dollar and higher inflation. And with the retail frenzy on silver expected to fizzle, gold will return to being tethered at the hip of the US dollar.
