Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is caught between the US stimulus's positive momentum and strong US dollar

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1870 to unleash further upside – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is poised to extend Monday’s advance, as markets cheer the renewed hopes of a likely US fiscal stimulus deal that has diminished the haven demand for the US dollar. US President Joe Biden said that he had a ‘substantive and productive discussion' with the Republican senators on covid relief.

Further, investors digest the recent retail-trading craze seen in both the commodities and equity markets. Gold’s upside, however, could be limited by growing optimism over the US economic recovery and coronavirus vaccine developments.

Read more ...

Asia Market: Sound of more stimulus is music to the market's ears

Gold is caught between the US stimulus's positive momentum but weighted down by its old foe, a strong US dollar. I suspect range trading biases to play out with most gold views predicated on a weaker US dollar and higher inflation. And with the retail frenzy on silver expected to fizzle, gold will return to being tethered at the hip of the US dollar.

Read more ...