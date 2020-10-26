Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is capped under $1.909

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears still dominate despite recovery

Gold has made its way back above the $1,900 level, attempting to recover. Earlier, it dropped as Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for "moving the goal posts" on fiscal stimulus talks. The precious metal continues having a robust correlation with speculation about a multi-trillion relief package from Washington.

Election uncertainty is also weighing on markets, but having a more muted impact on XAU/USD.

Gold in wait-and-see mode ahead of US election; bears eye 1,900

Gold completed another indecisive week, maintaining a horizontal trajectory within the 1,848-1,930 area as the final countdown to the US election nears an end, the stimulus confusion remains intact, and vaccine hopes rise.

