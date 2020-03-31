Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is breaking below the 1600 mark

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD loses the 1600 mark as bears drive gold to four-day lows
Bears seem to have taken over as the market is losing the 1600 support and the 200 SMA. A daily close below the 1600 mark could be seen as bearish with a potential decline towards the 1560 and 1520 levels in the medium term. Resistances are seen near the 1600, 1614 and 1636 levels on the way up.
Gold: Precious metals are backing down slightly
The gold futures contract lost 0.66% on Monday, as it continued to fluctuate following last week’s Monday’s – Tuesday’s rally. The market reacted to the previous Sunday’s Fed unlimited Quantitative Easing announcement. Yellow metal has retraced all of the previous sell-off, as it got back close to March 9 medium-term high of $1,704.30. Since then, gold is trading within the mentioned short-term consolidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, down as money managers adjust their portfolios as a turbulent quarter nears an end. US CB Consumer Confidence beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines from New York and Italy are eyed.
GBP/USD eases from highs, unable to hold above 1.2400
The dollar recovers as Wall Street turns negative. GBP/USD trades around 1.2360, poised to close a volatile month in the red.
Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally
The US dollar has been falling after initially advancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam digest the latest Fed action, data, and disease details, and explain why the greenback has room to recover and rally as the crisis continues.
WTI retraces majority of daily rebound, trades around $20.50
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to its lowest level in more than 18 years on Monday at $19.25 before staging a rebound on Tuesday.
Gold loses the 1600 mark as bears drive gold to four-day lows
XAU/USD is consolidating the bullish run stemming from 2020 lows while challenging the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).