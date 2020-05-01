Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is basically going sideways since early April

Gold Futures: Downside looks limited

CME Group’s advanced figures for Gold futures markets noted open interest shrunk for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by more than 6K contracts. On the other hand, volume prolonged the choppiness seen as of late and increased by around 86.4K contracts.

Gold on its way to $1,660/oz. Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal extended the decline on Thursday. Furthermore, the negative session in gold was on the back of shrinking open interest, leaving the prospects for extra losses somewhat capped and around the $1,660 per ounce (low April 21st). Read more...

Gold is basically going sideways since early April

The gold futures contract extended its short-term downtrend on Thursday, as it lost 1.12%. It has fallen below $1,700 mark again. The market continues to trade within a downward correction following last week's advance. Price has bounced off the mid-April local high. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the daily high was at $1,788.80. Since then we've seen some profit-taking action and a potential downward reversal.

Gold is basically going sideways since early April. It is trading above February-March local highs. So it looks like a consolidation within a medium-term uptrend.

Read more...

Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood

Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on this week's attempted bounce from the $1690 support area and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1722 supply zone on Thursday. The pullback extended through the early European session on Friday and seemed rather unaffected by deteriorating risk sentiment, which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Read more...