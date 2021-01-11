Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is back to trading flat on the day despite higher real yields

Up or down – Where are precious metal prices heading next?
After an explosive start to the year, precious metal prices pulled back on Friday amid profit-taking – as trader’s attention now shifts to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Last week, political wins by Democratic candidates in two Senate runoff races in Georgia paved the way for lot more stimulus in 2021 from President-elect Joe Biden after he takes office on January 20.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) hit its lowest levels in over one month during Monday’s Asia Pacific session, slipping below the $1820 mark for the first time since 2 December 2020. However, support in the $1820s (the 7, 9, 11 and 14 December lows) proved formidable and, also aided by the support provided by the 200-day moving average at $1836.627, spot gold has since rebounded back towards the $1850 mark and now traders largely flat on the day.
