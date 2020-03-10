Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retracing last week declines as Coronavirus scare continues [Video]

Gold: The uncertainty levels over the strength of the bulls growing [Video]

On a day where volatility reached levels not seen for years and fear gauges went through the roof, gold posted a negative candle. Whilst the close was higher, this move raised a few eyebrows. The uncertainty levels over the strength of the bulls grew more overnight as gold has started to pull back. We began to look into the prospect of a small reversal pattern on the hourly chart yesterday, this pattern has completed overnight. A small head and shoulders top below $1660 (an old resistance) suggests that there could now be a retracement in the offing.

Gold retracing last week declines as Coronavirus scare continues

The gold futures contract gained 0.20% on Monday after breaking above $1,700 level. Monday's daily high was at $1,704.30, but closing price was $1,675.70. Recently the gold price collapsed to the low of $1,564despite an ongoing coronavirus scare. However, the market has retraced all of the decline last week, as virus fears have reappeared. Gold broke higher yesterday, but then the market has managed to retrace all of itsintraday advance.

Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.

Gold four-hour chart

Following the run to the 1700.00 mark, XAU/USD is retracing down while trading above the main SMAs. Buyers are losing the grip as gold printed a double top/higher high with the February highs which the market will have to overcome. Support should be expected in the 1650/1640.00 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.