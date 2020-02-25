Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD near 7-year high on virus spread

Gold: Signs of profit-taking on the yellow metal [Video]
There are signs of profit-taking on gold. We discussed the importance of yesterday’s gap at $1649 and how the bulls would respond. This gap has now been filled this morning, and if the market closes at current levels, given the strength of the negative candle it would suggest that the bull run is over, at least for now. We note the January bull run, which culminated in a -$75 unwind from the high. So far the market has given back over -$50 from the $1688 high (the highest level on gold since January 2013). Momentum indicators are reacting too. Read more...
Commodities Weekly: Gold near 7-year high on virus spread
The one topic driving sentiment in markets these days is the spread of the CoVid-19 virus beyond China’s borders. Safe-haven assets are in demand, boosting gold, the US dollar and US Treasuries, but hurting industrial metals and oil. The agricultural sector is trading mostly softer amid fears China’s buying of US produce may slow near-term, and is also a victim of the firmer greenback.
Precious metals
GOLD spiked to a seven-year high yesterday as the number of CoVid-19 cases outside of China spiked, with South Korea seeing a ten-fold increase over five days prompting a code red alert status to be announced in the country. Gold posted the biggest weekly gain since August last week and has touched the highest since February 2013 this week as its safe-haven status escalated.
The jump in gold prices has been kind to Australian miners, whose share prices have risen, but hasn’t been so favourable for the rest of the Australian shares, with the Australia200 index falling the most since August 2019 yesterday. Read more...
Gold jumps back above $1650 as coronavirus-led risk-off returns
With risk-aversion seeping back into the European markets on Tuesday, the demand for the safe-haven gold is seen picking up pace, helping the price to recover from a fresh two-day low of $1633.10.
The yellow metal is back above the 1650 level, as a risk-aversion wave grips Europe, with the European equities shaving-off early gains while the US Treasury yields turned negative alongside a pullback in the S&P 500 futures.
The risk sentiment turned sour yet again amid rising coronavirus concerns, especially after South Korea reported its tenth death and 144 new confirmed cases. Read more...
GBP/USD nears 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate
GBP/USD is climbing toward 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.
EUR/USD holds onto gains around 1.0850 as markets lick wounds
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, holding onto gains after the dollar plunged with yields amid the coronavirus outbreak. German GDP was confirmed at 0% and CB Consumer Confidence is awaited.
Forex Today: Turn-up Tuesday? Dollar, stocks bouncing, Gold down, after coronavirus-related plunge
S&P futures are on the rise after a massive sell-off in markets on Monday, with some indexes suffering the biggest daily drop in two years amid coronavirus fears. Investors are taking profits on US bonds, yet the ten-year Treasuries are still around the lows of 1.40%.
Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level
Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.
