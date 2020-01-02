Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls will look for building on the breakout to test $1536 [Video]

Gold and Oil use weaker Dollar to start the New Year in a positive mood [Video]
End of the year is that weird time, when sometimes people do not know even what the date is. Liquidity and volatility are much lower than usual and some of the movements on the market should not be treated seriously. End of the 2019 could have been different though. On few major instruments, price created great, legitimate trading setups, which may be in use at the beginning of 2020. Let me show You the best three. Read more...
Gold: the bulls will look for building on the breakout to test $1536 [Video]
The gold rally that was seen in the wake of the decisive breakout above $1480 has met the implied target of $1515 and through the key resistance at $1518. This confirms that there has been a decisive shift in the medium to longer term outlook. Instead of moving lower highs and lower lows over recent months, the rally has broken this sequence. It now means that building off $1445 with higher lows and higher highs, the market looks to have swung positive. In the least, it is a big medium term range $1445/$1557, but depending upon how the near term outlook develops, it could be a renewed bull phase. Read more...
Gold in 2019: Lessons for the Year Ahead
The King is dead, long live the King - 2019 is over, long live the 2020! As tumultuous as they have been, what have we learned about the gold market in the past twelve months? And what can we glean from this knowledge for the times ahead?
Key Lessons For Gold Investors from 2019
Today is the last day of 2019. It was a good year for the gold bulls, as one can clearly see in the chart below. The price of the yellow metal increased from $1279 to $1474 (as of December 18 – yes, we wrote this article before the festive break). It means that gold rose more than 15 percent in 2019. The gold bulls cannot complain! Read more...
