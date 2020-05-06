Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is 0.6% lower following the US dollar relative strength [Video]

Gold: The market continues to gravitate around the pivot of $1702 [Video]

The neutral position on gold that we took up mid last week seems to be about right now. The market continues to gravitate around the pivot of $1702 (the old March high). This is seeing the market consolidate within the growing three week range that has formed between $1660/$1746. The range is a growing consolidation and is something that is moderating the momentum indicators. We see that the daily RSI has settled in a position just above its 50 (neutral point), whilst the Stochastics are very similar. The MACD lines are still on a drift lower from a strong positive position, which coming in conjunction with moves on RSI and Stochastics, is a sign of consolidation. Read more...

Gold is 0.6% lower following the U.S. dollar relative strength

The gold futures contract lost 0.16% on Tuesday as it continued to fluctuate within a short-term consolidation. On Friday the price bounced from $1,675 level. Gold is still trading within a relatively flat correction following April's advance. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the high was at $1,788.80. Since then we've seen some profit-taking action and a potential downward reversal.

The price of gold is basically going sideways along $1,700 mark since early to mid April and it's trading above February-March local highs. So it still looks like a consolidation within a medium- term uptrend. Read more...

Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.

The latest optimism over the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in some parts of the world continued lending some support to investors' appetite for riskier assets. Read more...