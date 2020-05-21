Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is 0.5% lower today [Video]

Gold: Bulls have managed to pick themselves up and support the market once more [Video]

After the disappointment of not confirming the breakout to multi-year highs, the gold bulls have managed to pick themselves up and support the market once more. There is still the risk of a hangover from what remains of a shooting star candlestick reversal from Monday, but the lack of real follow-through suggests that a false upside break was simply a false start to the breakout. Holding the support of the old late April/early May highs at $1722 was important and it is interesting to see support returning in each of the past three sessions between $1724/$1726. Read more...

Gold is 0.5% lower today and it remains close to yesterday’s daily low

The gold futures contract gained 0.37% on Wednesday as it continued to fluctuate after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80 on Monday. It has retraced almost all of its downward correction from April 14 high of $1,788.80. The market is extending over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart. Read more...

Gold: Depressed near $1735 level, bullish bias remains

Gold traded with a negative bias through the early North American session, albeit has managed to hold above a horizontal support near the $1730-28 region. Meanwhile, the recent move up has been along a two-month-old upward sloping channel, which supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

The positive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding in the bullish territory. However, oscillators on hourly charts have been losing positive momentum. Driving indicators on hourly/daily charts and warrant some caution before placing any directional bets.

That said, a convincing break below the mentioned support might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the $1700 mark. Read more...