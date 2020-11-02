Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD investors should look at past elections

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s rebound extends to levels near $1,900

Gold futures have appreciated $17 so far today, extending the rebound from last week’s lows at $1,860 to reach session highs at $1895 at the time of writing.

The yellow metal has accelerated its recovery on Monday as a brighter market mood has undermined US dollar strength, triggering a modest recovery of some risky assets. Equity markets have opened the week on a strong footing, to pare losses following the sharp declines performed last week. The Dow Jones advanced 1.6% on Monday, with the Nasdaq and the SP Indexes 0.4% and 1.2% up respectively

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1895.11
Today Daily Change 16.13
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 1878.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1900.09
Daily SMA50 1915.66
Daily SMA100 1889.63
Daily SMA200 1770.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1889.86
Previous Daily Low 1864.44
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1880.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1874.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 1865.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1852.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1891.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 1903.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1916.5

 

Gold investors should look at past elections

Election Day has finally arrived. Who will win, and why gold will remain the biggest winner of them all?

So, today is the day! It's Election Day. For quite some time, national polls indicate that Biden has a significant advantage . He is also polling scarcely close ahead of Donald Trump in key battleground states, but, in some states, the lead has recently narrowed. So, in many places, the race is still too close to call, making them toss-up states. Hence, although according to political pundits, polls, and bets Biden will become the next POTUS, anything could happen .

