Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD investors might also refrain from placing bets ahead of NFP on Friday

Will you go up, gold?
Biden asked Trump to shut up during the first presidential debate. But for us, the most important question is whether gold will finally go up.
Thankfully, the first U.S Elections debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is behind us. Arguably, it was awful to watch and one of the worst presidential debates in history, as both candidates talked over each other and threw insults. Consequently, the debate did nothing to alter the Presidential race dynamic nor educate the public about the candidates.
Gold moves beyond $1900 mark, over one-week tops
Gold extended its steady intraday positive move and shot to over one-week tops – levels beyond the key $1900 barrier – during the early North American session.
The regained positive traction on Thursday and built on this week's goodish rebound from 100-day SMA support, around the $1849-48 region. The uptick marked the third day of a positive move in the previous four and was sponsored by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to underpin demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops lower amid conflicting fiscal stimulus headlines, mixed data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, off the highs. Contradicting reports about progress in US fiscal stimulus talks is pushing and pulling the dollar and markets. Cautious optimism barely prevails. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed on the headline but beat in the employment component.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid negative Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading in high volatility around 1.29. The EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels opened legal action against the EU. US fiscal stimulus talks are also moving markets.
Gold moves beyond $1900 mark, over one-week tops
A weaker USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, surging US bond yields might cap any strong gains. Investors might also refrain from placing bets ahead of NFP on Friday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations
The total crypto market capitalization has lost around $13 billion in the past two hours after BitMEX news were released. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and is trading at $10,516.
WTI slumps to fresh two-week lows below $38
After rising nearly 2% on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spent the first half of the day consolidation its gains near $40. However, with the market mood turning sour during the American session, the WTI fell sharply and touched its lowest level in two weeks $37.60 before recovering modestly.