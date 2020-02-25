Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset amid coronavirus outbreak

Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic – Interview with Kathleen Brooks

The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800, and perhaps pushing the Federal Reserve to a rate cut in March. In a wide-ranging interview, Kathleen Brooks of Minerva Analysis tells Yohay Elam her views about the current market mood, implications for EUR/USD, safe-haven central banks, and more. Read more...

Gold: Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset amid coronavirus outbreak

The gold futures contract gained 1.69% on Monday, as it further accelerated its uptrend following breaking above $1,600 mark. The price of gold is the highest since early 2013. Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset amid corona virus outbreak, economic slowdown fears. Today gold is retracing some of that rally following bouncing off $1,700 mark. Read more...

Gold Is Taking on $1,700 amid Rising Coronavirus Fears

Gold rally goes on, reaching almost $1,700 per ounce. What the heck is just happening in the precious metals market?

Gold Rallies Above $1,680

Wow, what an escalation! On Thursday, we reported that gold jumped above $1,600. On Friday, its price surpassed $1,640, as the chart below shows. And today morning, it has rallied even further, reaching $1,684. Read more...