Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset amid coronavirus outbreak

Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic – Interview with Kathleen Brooks
The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800, and perhaps pushing the Federal Reserve to a rate cut in March. In a wide-ranging interview, Kathleen Brooks of Minerva Analysis tells Yohay Elam her views about the current market mood, implications for EUR/USD, safe-haven central banks, and more. Read more...
Gold: Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset amid coronavirus outbreak
The gold futures contract gained 1.69% on Monday, as it further accelerated its uptrend following breaking above $1,600 mark. The price of gold is the highest since early 2013. Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset amid corona virus outbreak, economic slowdown fears. Today gold is retracing some of that rally following bouncing off $1,700 mark. Read more...
Gold Is Taking on $1,700 amid Rising Coronavirus Fears
Gold rally goes on, reaching almost $1,700 per ounce. What the heck is just happening in the precious metals market?
Gold Rallies Above $1,680
Wow, what an escalation! On Thursday, we reported that gold jumped above $1,600. On Friday, its price surpassed $1,640, as the chart below shows. And today morning, it has rallied even further, reaching $1,684. Read more...
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.
EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900
The greenback is in trouble as government bond yields keep falling to record lows spurring gears of recession. Risk-off exacerbated by coronavirus spreading worldwide.
Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears
The coronavirus-related fall in US bond yields has been weighing on the US dollar. Nevertheless – and despite worries coming from Markit's PMIs – the greenback is set to gain more ground.
Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level
Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.
