Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Intraday: Bullish bias above 1470.00

Gold Pares Losses on US Data

The precious metal came under pressure following a host of positive news reports on the trade front and the UK elections. Amid the noise, economic data from the US saw that retail sales rose less than expected.

But the USD managed to brush aside the data. Gold prices, for their part, managed to hold ground. Read more...

Gold spot ($) Intraday: Bullish bias above 1470.00

Pivot (invalidation): 1470.00

Our preference

Long positions above 1470.00 with targets at 1479.00 & 1484.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Below 1470.00 look for further downside with 1465.00 & 1461.50 as targets.

Comment

The RSI is mixed to bullish.

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the precious metal to build on last week's positive move to over one-month tops, back closer to the key 100-day SMA strong hurdle.

The limited trade deal between the world’s two largest economies remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood across global financial markets and was seen weighing on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...