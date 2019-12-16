Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Intraday: Bullish bias above 1470.00

Gold Pares Losses on US Data
The precious metal came under pressure following a host of positive news reports on the trade front and the UK elections. Amid the noise, economic data from the US saw that retail sales rose less than expected.
But the USD managed to brush aside the data. Gold prices, for their part, managed to hold ground. Read more...
Gold spot ($) Intraday: Bullish bias above 1470.00
Pivot (invalidation): 1470.00
Our preference
Long positions above 1470.00 with targets at 1479.00 & 1484.00 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 1470.00 look for further downside with 1465.00 & 1461.50 as targets.
Comment
The RSI is mixed to bullish.
Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the precious metal to build on last week's positive move to over one-month tops, back closer to the key 100-day SMA strong hurdle.
The limited trade deal between the world’s two largest economies remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood across global financial markets and was seen weighing on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.3350 on poor UK PMIs
GBP/USD hits fresh session lows of 1.3335 following an unexpected drop in the UK's Preliminary Manufacturing and Service PMI reports. However, the downside appears capped amid growing Brexit optimism.
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1130 on downbeat PMIs
EUR/USD trims gains to trade near 1.1130 region after the sentiment around the euro was dented by the disappointing German and Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMIs. Trade concerns also keep the gains limited.
The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations
Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.
Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.
USD/JPY trades below 109.50 ahead of US PMI data
The USD/JPY pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the previous session's trading range.