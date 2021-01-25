Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD indecisive as traders look ahead to key risk events

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in stasis after ending two-week losing trend

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) were indecisive on Monday, swinging within a $20 range from the upper $1840s to the upper $1860s. Volatility has died down in recent trade ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific session and the precious metal looks as if it is going to close out the day flat in the mid-$1850s.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.34 Today Daily Change -0.12 Today Daily Change % -0.47 Today daily open 25.46 Trends Daily SMA20 25.99 Daily SMA50 25.04 Daily SMA100 24.87 Daily SMA200 22.53 Levels Previous Daily High 26 Previous Daily Low 25.02 Previous Weekly High 26.05 Previous Weekly Low 24.19 Previous Monthly High 27.41 Previous Monthly Low 22.59 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.4 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.63 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.99 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.52 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.01 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.96 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.47 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.94

Gold Price Analysis: Investors weigh the covid and stimulus risks, technicaly bearish

Gold is consolidating around $1,855 at the time of writing having travelled between a low of $1,847 and $1,867, virtually flat on the day so far. The mood on Wall Street was mixed at the start of the week with stocks pulling back from record highs amidst covid concerns and stimulus uncertainty.

US lawmakers continue to debate the coronavirus aid package and investors have questions over the efficacy of the vaccines in curbing the pandemic.

