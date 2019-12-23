Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD ignores trade optimism – What’s next?

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region
Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.
The precious metal managed to gain some strong positive traction on Monday and finally broke out of its one-week-old trading range. Bulls largely shrugged off the latest optimism over an interim US-China trade agreement, rather took cues from the possibilities of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Read more...
Gold ignores trade optimism – What’s next?
The year is quickly come to a close, and it’s ending on a very cheery note, especially versus last year.
Worries over a recession have faded and have been replaced by signs of stabilization, and expectations of improving economic growth in many regions. Monetary policy remains accommodative, and some fiscal stimulus may be taken up too. Downside risks have been dissipating. The long awaited Phase One deal between the US-China looks ready to be inked. Read more...
