Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - how far this mini rebound can go? [Video]

Gold: downside support seen at 1547 [Video]
Gold is struggling at higher levels...and unless we break 1580 and quickly it will have no option but to fall...downside support seen at 1547 to 1530.... Read more...
Gold: how far this mini rebound can go? [Video]
Gold has been grinding out daily gains in the past few sessions, rather than pushing decisively forward. A fourth consecutive positive close has been seen, but the candlestick bodies have been shrinking as the market edge has edged back towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1445/$1611). There is a mild positive bias but an early slip back this morning again adds to the lack of conviction already in the market. We are still mindful of what remains an unwinding slide on medium term momentum indicators such as the RSI (still under 60) and MACD lines, which leaves us concerned over how far this mini rebound can go. Is this the gold market playing out what is going to be a continuation of a five week range? There is not enough yet in this move that would justify chasing the market higher. Read more...
Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1570 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and refreshed daily lows, around the $1566-65 region in the last hour.
Following the previous session's two-day/directionless trading action, the precious metal came under some selling pressure on Tuesday and was being weighed down by fading safe-haven demand.
Gold weighed down by risk-on mood
Despite concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, expectations for a new round of economic stimulus measures by China provided a modest boost to the global risk sentiment.
The risk-on mood was further reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal on Tuesday. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1569
|Today Daily Change
|-4.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1573.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1565.94
|Daily SMA50
|1528.55
|Daily SMA100
|1506.63
|Daily SMA200
|1460.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1577.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1568.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1594.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1547.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1573.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1571.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1568.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1559.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1577.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1581.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1586.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 yet at the lowest in four months as the dollar takes a breather. Markets are less worried about the coronavirus outbreak and testimonies from the ECB's Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD is rising as UK yearly GDP beats expectations
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1% while quarterly figures showed stagnation as expected. The EU and the UK have toughened their stances ahead of official talks.
Powell preview: Pleased, but wary, dollar implications
The Federal Reserve will present its monetary policy review to Congress this week, observing that some of the risks that prompted three rate cuts last year had declined but that the economic ramifications of the health crisis in China has created new concerns.
Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1570 level
Gold edged lower and refreshed daily lows, around the $1566-65 region in the last hour. Following the previous session's two-day / directionless trading action, the precious metal came under some selling pressure on Tuesday and was being weighed down by fading safe-haven demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.