Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - how far this mini rebound can go? [Video]

Gold: downside support seen at 1547 [Video]

Gold is struggling at higher levels...and unless we break 1580 and quickly it will have no option but to fall...downside support seen at 1547 to 1530.... Read more...



Gold: how far this mini rebound can go? [Video]

Gold has been grinding out daily gains in the past few sessions, rather than pushing decisively forward. A fourth consecutive positive close has been seen, but the candlestick bodies have been shrinking as the market edge has edged back towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1445/$1611). There is a mild positive bias but an early slip back this morning again adds to the lack of conviction already in the market. We are still mindful of what remains an unwinding slide on medium term momentum indicators such as the RSI (still under 60) and MACD lines, which leaves us concerned over how far this mini rebound can go. Is this the gold market playing out what is going to be a continuation of a five week range? There is not enough yet in this move that would justify chasing the market higher. Read more...

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1570 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and refreshed daily lows, around the $1566-65 region in the last hour.

Following the previous session's two-day/directionless trading action, the precious metal came under some selling pressure on Tuesday and was being weighed down by fading safe-haven demand.

Gold weighed down by risk-on mood

Despite concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, expectations for a new round of economic stimulus measures by China provided a modest boost to the global risk sentiment.

The risk-on mood was further reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal on Tuesday. Read more...