Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside

Gold Price Analysis: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside

Gold remains on the recovery mode from the intraday low around $1,707 to currently near $1,716 during the early Thursday. Even so, the bullion remains below a week-old horizontal resistance.

Though, likely turn-up in MACD conditions and sustained trading beyond a two-day-old rising trend line keeps the buyers hopeful. Read more…

Gold Futures: Room for extra gains

Traders added more than 5K contracts to their open interest positions in Gold futures markets on Wednesday, in light of advanced readings from CME Group. Volume, instead, reversed the previous build and shrunk by nearly 60K contracts. Read more...