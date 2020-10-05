Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds upside bias, testing 20-day moving average

Gold keeps rallying amid weak dollar

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had been positively tested on Covid-19. As a result, the market sentiment deteriorated immediately. Then, the downbeat NFP came out, driving safe-haven currencies to the upside, especially the Japanese yen and the US dollar.

However, today investors have been encouraged by optimistic comments on Trump’s recovery, their confidence strengthened. Consequently, the greenback waned and gold rose. Indeed, the main driver of XAU/USD is the dollar, which is quite volatile amid upcoming presidential elections, which are scheduled for November 3. Besides, continuing fiscal stimulus talks weigh on the market sentiment. Republicans argue for $1.5 trillion, while Democrats insist on $2.2 trillion. “There is need for new stimulus measures to rally (gold) prices. Without this mojo, there are signs of fatigue creeping into precious metals,” according to Phillip Futures.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.

The US dollar is trading at the lowest in weeks despite the better-than-expected ISM service sector report. The DXY fell below 93.50, a two week low and remains near the bottom and under pressure. At the same time, equity prices in Wall Street are rising. The Dow Jones is up 1.25%, and the Nasdaq gains 1.60%.

