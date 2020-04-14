Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates

Gold price analysis: Turns lower from $1,730

Gold has pulled back from the seven-year high of $1,730 and could witness a deeper pullback to the former hurdle-turned-support of $1,703, as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index.

A bearish divergence occurs when the indicator charts lower highs, contradicting higher highs on price and is widely considered an early indicator of bearish reversal. However, in this case, the bearish divergence has occurred on the hourly chart and indicates temporary bull fatigue

Gold holds the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates

The US dollar was soft on Monday and with the uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19, gold was able to leap through prior resistance, supported in the $1,680 and then moving through the low $1,700s. The global stimulus is keeping the yellow metal elevated, reacting also to the US dollar's ebbs and flows.

In the US session, Gold for June delivery on Comex added $8.60, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,761.40 an ounce making for the highest finish for a most-active contract since Oct. 11, 2012. The move on Monday toppled Thursday's seven-year high, falling more in line with US stock markets with both the S&P 500 and DJIA falling into negative territory on Monday.

