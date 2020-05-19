Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds support above $1,730

Gold holds support above $1,730 following a the flush-out of weak hands
Gold prices ended lower on Monday as markets flipped risk-on pertaining to some upbeat news surrounding developments towards a COVID-19 vaccine. The price has steadied, however, and the move may have been nothing more than a flush-out of weak hands and stale stops. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,733 and is up 0.18%. The price gas has risen off a low of $1,730.18 and touched a high of $1,735.84.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1738.83
|Today Daily Change
|5.89
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1732.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1710.83
|Daily SMA50
|1655.14
|Daily SMA100
|1617.65
|Daily SMA200
|1555.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1765.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1742.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1704.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1779.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1793.94
Gold: Daily pattern looking increasingly like a bullish triangle
Analysts at Citibank upgrade average gold prices to $1,710/oz for the second quarter and lift their 2020 baseline from $1,640/oz to $1,680/oz. They are concerned about the extraordinary divergence between record strong investor demand for gold and a record weak retail bid.
Key Quotes: “We think prices are more likely to make a slow grind higher but generally hold a $1,600-1,700 handle, rather than quickly spike to the $1,850-1,950 area. In turn, a global growth and EM recovery in 2021 could be what supports the next leg higher towards $2,000/oz.”
