Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds support above $1,730

Gold holds support above $1,730 following a the flush-out of weak hands

Gold prices ended lower on Monday as markets flipped risk-on pertaining to some upbeat news surrounding developments towards a COVID-19 vaccine. The price has steadied, however, and the move may have been nothing more than a flush-out of weak hands and stale stops. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,733 and is up 0.18%. The price gas has risen off a low of $1,730.18 and touched a high of $1,735.84.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1738.83 Today Daily Change 5.89 Today Daily Change % 0.34 Today daily open 1732.94 Trends Daily SMA20 1710.83 Daily SMA50 1655.14 Daily SMA100 1617.65 Daily SMA200 1555.17 Levels Previous Daily High 1765.38 Previous Daily Low 1727.74 Previous Weekly High 1751.8 Previous Weekly Low 1690.05 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1742.12 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1751 Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.66 Daily Pivot Point S2 1704.38 Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.02 Daily Pivot Point R1 1756.3 Daily Pivot Point R2 1779.66 Daily Pivot Point R3 1793.94

Gold: Daily pattern looking increasingly like a bullish triangle

Analysts at Citibank upgrade average gold prices to $1,710/oz for the second quarter and lift their 2020 baseline from $1,640/oz to $1,680/oz. They are concerned about the extraordinary divergence between record strong investor demand for gold and a record weak retail bid.

Key Quotes: “We think prices are more likely to make a slow grind higher but generally hold a $1,600-1,700 handle, rather than quickly spike to the $1,850-1,950 area. In turn, a global growth and EM recovery in 2021 could be what supports the next leg higher towards $2,000/oz.”

