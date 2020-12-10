Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds recovery gains from 200-HMA to refresh intraday high

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD lacks clear directional bias amid vaccine, stimulus optimism, levels to watch – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds after Wednesday's 1% sell-off induced by the optimism over the coronavirus vaccine developments, with the US FDA set to approve Pfizer covid vaccine later this Thursday.
Expectations of additional fiscal stimulus from both sides of the Atlantic keep the gold buyers hopeful. Ongoing negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans around an aid package worth around $900 billion could likely continue, especially after House lawmakers voted to pass a one-week stopgap funding bill. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds recovery gains from 200-HMA to refresh intraday high
Gold picks up bids around $1,841, up 0.20% intraday, during early Thursday. The yellow metal marked the heaviest losses since November 23 the previous day but 200-HMA triggered the much-awaited bounce.
The U-turn gains support from the receding strength of negative MACD signals to suggest further upside towards 100-HMA, at $1,851 now.
However, a downward sloping trend line from Tuesday, near $1,858 now, will challenge gold buyers ahead of highlighting the recent top surrounding $1,875 on their radars. Read more...
Will gold regain its shine?
The yellow metal is quite stuck in between optimism over coronavirus vaccine and disappointment over the stalemate in US fiscal stimulus negotiations. The hopes of an early vaccine in some of the countries brought in a ray of hope, however diminished the gold bid. However, gold bulls may appear to be get back in control after UK issued warning on Pfizer vaccine after adverse reactions. Britain has become the first country to approve the vaccine candidate developed by Germany's BioNTech and Pfizer Inc. While, the US health regulators are expected to approve distribution and administration of the vaccine in mid-December. Also, there are hopes of more US stimulus and uncertainty over a Brexit resolution. The British and EU leaders have given themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact, with some $1 trillion in annual trade at risk of tariffs if they can't reach a deal by Dec 31, when transition arrangements end. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
