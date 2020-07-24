Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds near nine-year highs

XAU/USD outlook: Bulls are consolidating before final attack at all-time high at $1920
Spot gold maintains firm bullish tone and holding just below new multi-year high ($1898) and round-figure $1900 barrier on Friday.
The metal is heading for the biggest weekly gains since the last week of March, as weakening dollar and inflation expectations due to stimulus for recovery of global economies hit by coronavirus crisis.
Gold is usually used as a hedge against inflation which comes as response to fiscal stimulus measures, as interest rates are very unlikely to go higher in current circumstances. Read More...
Gold holds near nine-year highs
Gold remained bid in early trading on Friday, underpinned by the prospect of further fiscal stimulus and simmering US/China tensions. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index fell to its lowest levels since September of 2018.
CNBC reported that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will be releasing the next stimulus bill next week. McConnell said on Tuesday that the GOP supported another round of stimulus checks as part of its coronavirus relief bill. He said: “We want another round of direct payments — direct payments to help American families keep driving our national comeback.” The news has prompted investors to seek assets such as gold that are considered a hedge against inflation and the debasement of currencies. Read More...
Gold looks beyond the recovery
The coronavirus recession was shockingly big and swift, but also very short. The global economy has probably started to grow again in May, which was welcomed by the stock market investors. They perceive the crisis as an accident at work or completely external shock. However, the unpleasant truth is that even without the global epidemic, major economic would probably have entered recession. As we wrote earlier, Germany, Italy and Japan were already in recessions or in flirt with the recession before the pandemic. The American economy was in better shape, but the yield curve inverted and the real US GDP has been slowing down in 2019 compared to 2018, as the chart below shows.
It means that even if the economy recovers relatively quickly, it does not have to flourish and grow at a satisfactory pace. After all, when you start with the very low base, the reported numbers will always look rosy. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
