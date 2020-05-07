Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds near $1690/oz, bullish

Gold consolidates with buyers buying the dips
Gold is trading around $1,685 between a tight $1,681.49 and $1,689.41 range, consolidating the slide from US trading where the US dollar firmed to the 100 handle in DXY.
The markets are faced with a number of hazards, including trade war tensions which have reared their ugly head as the US administration steps-up consideration of economic measures against China, holding the nations accountable for the global pandemic of COVID-19.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1690
|Today Daily Change
|4.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1685.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1702.89
|Daily SMA50
|1641.5
|Daily SMA100
|1599.59
|Daily SMA200
|1545.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1708.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1682.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1728.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1698.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1675.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1666.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1649.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1701.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1717.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1727.6
Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds near $1690/oz, bullish
XAU/USD is consolidating the bull-run from mid-March as gold trades in the 1690/1700 support zone but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart while above the 200 SMA. The bullish bias on XAU/USD remains intact with buyers eyeing for a break above the 1740 level on a daily closing basis which may open the gates toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. Conversely, support can emerge near 1660 price level in the medium-term.
