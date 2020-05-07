Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds near $1690/oz, bullish

Gold consolidates with buyers buying the dips

Gold is trading around $1,685 between a tight $1,681.49 and $1,689.41 range, consolidating the slide from US trading where the US dollar firmed to the 100 handle in DXY. 

The markets are faced with a number of hazards, including trade war tensions which have reared their ugly head as the US administration steps-up consideration of economic measures against China, holding the nations accountable for the global pandemic of COVID-19. 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1690
Today Daily Change 4.60
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1685.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1702.89
Daily SMA50 1641.5
Daily SMA100 1599.59
Daily SMA200 1545.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1708.24
Previous Daily Low 1682.3
Previous Weekly High 1728.71
Previous Weekly Low 1670.72
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1698.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1675.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1666.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 1649.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 1701.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 1717.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1727.6

 

XAU/USD is consolidating the bull-run from mid-March as gold trades in the 1690/1700 support zone but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart while above the 200 SMA. The bullish bias on XAU/USD remains intact with buyers eyeing for a break above the 1740 level on a daily closing basis which may open the gates toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. Conversely, support can emerge near 1660 price level in the medium-term.

