Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds lower ground

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD licks wounds below $1,850 as risks wobble

Gold fades the latest pullback from $1,830.32 while easing to $1,835 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal nurses losses after declining for the last two days. Although optimism over the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine probe the gold bears’ dominance, wait for the US covid stimulus and Brexit worries joins worsening virus conditions in American to keep the commodity afloat.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 24.01 Today Daily Change -0.01 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 24.02 Trends Daily SMA20 23.93 Daily SMA50 24.13 Daily SMA100 25.09 Daily SMA200 20.83 Levels Previous Daily High 24.29 Previous Daily Low 23.72 Previous Weekly High 24.41 Previous Weekly Low 21.9 Previous Monthly High 26.01 Previous Monthly Low 21.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.07 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.94 Daily Pivot Point S1 23.73 Daily Pivot Point S2 23.44 Daily Pivot Point S3 23.16 Daily Pivot Point R1 24.29 Daily Pivot Point R2 24.57 Daily Pivot Point R3 24.86

Gold Price Analysis: Bears below key support

Further to yesterday's analysis, the price continues to paint a bearish bias, for the near term, towards a test of the W-formation's nose at $1,818 with a naked 24th Nov session volume's point of control at $1,805.90. For a recap of the prior analysis, see here: Gold Price Analysis: Bears in control, but hedge funds are piling back in



Read more ...