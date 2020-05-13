Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holding in the $1,700s yet lacks momentum

Gold holding in the $1,700s yet lacks momentum
The price of gold is holding on in the $1,700s by the skin of its teeth within a range of between $1,701.09 and $1,705.47 in Tokyo's open. The risk mood is somewhat balanced but there is a slightly more bearish bias seeping through as the week progresses.
Trade tensions and Dr. Anthony Fauci saying, "If you think that we have it (COID-19) completely under control, we don't, has seen global equities sink. Some US states that have eased coronavirus restrictions and reopened nonessential businesses have already begun to see an uptick in confirmed cases.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1704.74
|Today Daily Change
|2.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1702.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1705.31
|Daily SMA50
|1649.13
|Daily SMA100
|1608.59
|Daily SMA200
|1550.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1711.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1693.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1704.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1700.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1693.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1685.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1676.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1711.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1728.46
Gold has a clear path towards $2,000+/oz
According to analysts from TD Securities, after a period of stagnation during which gold prices may hover in the lower bound of the recent trading range near $1,700/oz, the yellow metal should see a resurgence in investor interest and move back on a path toward $2,000 and above.
Key Quotes: “Spot gold has more than rebounded from the mid-March COVID-19 driven collapse and is now trading in a range near $1,700/oz. The yellow metal rallied along with risk assets following the reduction of extreme volatility, after the US Federal Reserve and other central banks announced measures to provide potentially unlimited support to credit markets and governments around the world provided countless trillions in fiscal support to keep consumers and corporations solvent. However, before prices move into a significantly higher range, a drift lower is a significant risk.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
