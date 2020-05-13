Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holding in the $1,700s yet lacks momentum

Gold holding in the $1,700s yet lacks momentum

The price of gold is holding on in the $1,700s by the skin of its teeth within a range of between $1,701.09 and $1,705.47 in Tokyo's open. The risk mood is somewhat balanced but there is a slightly more bearish bias seeping through as the week progresses.

Trade tensions and Dr. Anthony Fauci saying, "If you think that we have it (COID-19) completely under control, we don't, has seen global equities sink. Some US states that have eased coronavirus restrictions and reopened nonessential businesses have already begun to see an uptick in confirmed cases.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1704.74 Today Daily Change 2.26 Today Daily Change % 0.13 Today daily open 1702.48 Trends Daily SMA20 1705.31 Daily SMA50 1649.13 Daily SMA100 1608.59 Daily SMA200 1550.42 Levels Previous Daily High 1711.09 Previous Daily Low 1693.76 Previous Weekly High 1723.7 Previous Weekly Low 1682.3 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1704.47 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1700.38 Daily Pivot Point S1 1693.8 Daily Pivot Point S2 1685.11 Daily Pivot Point S3 1676.47 Daily Pivot Point R1 1711.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.77 Daily Pivot Point R3 1728.46

Gold has a clear path towards $2,000+/oz

According to analysts from TD Securities, after a period of stagnation during which gold prices may hover in the lower bound of the recent trading range near $1,700/oz, the yellow metal should see a resurgence in investor interest and move back on a path toward $2,000 and above.

Key Quotes: “Spot gold has more than rebounded from the mid-March COVID-19 driven collapse and is now trading in a range near $1,700/oz. The yellow metal rallied along with risk assets following the reduction of extreme volatility, after the US Federal Reserve and other central banks announced measures to provide potentially unlimited support to credit markets and governments around the world provided countless trillions in fiscal support to keep consumers and corporations solvent. However, before prices move into a significantly higher range, a drift lower is a significant risk.”

