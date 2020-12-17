Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hold on to its gains

Gold expected to test very minor resistance at last week’s high at 1875
Gold Spot made a break above 1845/50 for a buy signal & even dipped back to our buying opportunity at 1845/40 to kindly give us a second chance to buy in. We bottomed exactly here before we shot higher to our first target of 1864/66. Outlook remains positive.
Silver Spot shorts at 2450/70 were stopped above 2490 for a buy signal targeting 2505 & 2525/30, perhaps as far as 2550. The longs worked offering 60 points profit with all targets hit. Read more...
Gold hold on to its gains
Gold prices are moving higher once again. Traders are feeling a lot more comfortable with the fact that the Fed isn't going to change its monetary policy anytime soon, and this is keeping the dollar index in check. The gold price dropped below the 100-day SMA but then it quickly moved back above this moving average. This confirmed that there is enough buying pressure, and the sentiment is still strong among the bulls.
In terms of the price, gold is still trading above the 50, 100 and 200-day SMA on the 30 minute time frame. In addition to this, the bull strength comes from the fact that the 50-day SMA is trading above the 100-day SMA and the 100-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps 1% to fresh monthly high above $1880 amid USD sell-off
Gold (XAU/USD) has quickly retraced from fresh monthly highs of $1883, although remains strongly bid amid persistent weakness in the US dollar across the board.
Progress on a potential US fiscal stimulus deal dented the US dollar’s safe-haven allure, bolstering gold’s big break above the $1850 level. Also, adding to gold’s upside is the Fed’s pledge to continue its bond purchase program until its inflation and employment objectives are achieved. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1874.9
|Today Daily Change
|10.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1864.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.01
|Daily SMA50
|1872.34
|Daily SMA100
|1907.01
|Daily SMA200
|1812.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1844.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1852.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1850.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1837.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1830.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1892.73
