Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates biggest losses in a month below $1,850
Gold picks up bids around $1,839 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal marked the heaviest drop since early January while testing the lowest in two weeks the previous day as the US dollar strength broke key support line. While the economic calendar was mostly silent, an absence of market frenzy and increasing hopes of the US stimulus seemed to have helped the greenback, which in turn weighed on the bullion prices.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|1.44
|Today daily open
|26.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.89
|Daily SMA50
|25.36
|Daily SMA100
|24.83
|Daily SMA200
|22.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.13
|Previous Daily Low
|26.28
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.13
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has been under pressure on Tuesday, slipping from Asia Pacific levels comfortably above the $1850 mark to fresh two-week lows of just under $1830. At present, the precious metal is trading closer to $1840, down about $20 on the day or roughly 1.2%.
USD strength is the main factor weighing on gold markets on Tuesday; the Dollar Index rallied above 91.00 and to fresh two-month highs. No specific factor has spurred the rally in USD; risk appetite is very strong on Tuesday with solid gains being seen in stocks and crude oil markets (typically a negative for the safe-haven US dollar).
