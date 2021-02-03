Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates biggest losses in a month below $1,850

Gold picks up bids around $1,839 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal marked the heaviest drop since early January while testing the lowest in two weeks the previous day as the US dollar strength broke key support line. While the economic calendar was mostly silent, an absence of market frenzy and increasing hopes of the US stimulus seemed to have helped the greenback, which in turn weighed on the bullion prices.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 26.81 Today Daily Change 0.38 Today Daily Change % 1.44 Today daily open 26.43 Trends Daily SMA20 25.89 Daily SMA50 25.36 Daily SMA100 24.83 Daily SMA200 22.92 Levels Previous Daily High 29.13 Previous Daily Low 26.28 Previous Weekly High 27.66 Previous Weekly Low 24.7 Previous Monthly High 27.92 Previous Monthly Low 24.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.37 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.04 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.43 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.43 Daily Pivot Point S3 22.58 Daily Pivot Point R1 28.28 Daily Pivot Point R2 30.13 Daily Pivot Point R3 31.13

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar

Spot gold (XAU/USD) has been under pressure on Tuesday, slipping from Asia Pacific levels comfortably above the $1850 mark to fresh two-week lows of just under $1830. At present, the precious metal is trading closer to $1840, down about $20 on the day or roughly 1.2%.

USD strength is the main factor weighing on gold markets on Tuesday; the Dollar Index rallied above 91.00 and to fresh two-month highs. No specific factor has spurred the rally in USD; risk appetite is very strong on Tuesday with solid gains being seen in stocks and crude oil markets (typically a negative for the safe-haven US dollar).

