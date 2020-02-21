Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh seven-year high

Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
Gold is currently reporting 7% gains on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, has gained 3.5% so far this year.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1626.17
|Today Daily Change
|6.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1619.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1578.73
|Daily SMA50
|1547.59
|Daily SMA100
|1513.8
|Daily SMA200
|1472.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1623.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1603.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1584.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1561.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1616.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1611.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1607.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1595.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1587.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1627.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1635.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1647.5
Gold price strikes another target at 1615.00 and eyes 1630.00
Gold prices held on at 1600.00 support level against the U.S. dollar which I highlighted in my previous post and took a couple of higher highs and higher lows price motions at 1605.00 before striking my predicted target at 1615.00.
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints fresh decade low below 0.6600
AUD/USD pair dropped to near 0.6590, the lowest level since 2009, soon before press time, taking the weekly loss to over 1.4%. The selling interest around the Aussie dollar, a China-sensitive currency, remains strong with the coronavirus scare dominating the market sentiment.
USD/JPY: Eyes on long-term resistance-turned-support trendline
USD/JPY steps back to 112.00, down 0.07%, during the pre-European session on Friday. Even so, the pair stays above the multi-month-old falling trend line on a weekly basis. 200-week SMA acts as key support.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.