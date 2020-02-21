Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh seven-year high

Gold hits fresh seven-year high

Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.

Gold is currently reporting 7% gains on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, has gained 3.5% so far this year.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1626.17 Today Daily Change 6.52 Today Daily Change % 0.40 Today daily open 1619.65 Trends Daily SMA20 1578.73 Daily SMA50 1547.59 Daily SMA100 1513.8 Daily SMA200 1472.55 Levels Previous Daily High 1623.79 Previous Daily Low 1603.94 Previous Weekly High 1584.36 Previous Weekly Low 1561.99 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1616.21 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1611.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 1607.8 Daily Pivot Point S2 1595.94 Daily Pivot Point S3 1587.95 Daily Pivot Point R1 1627.65 Daily Pivot Point R2 1635.64 Daily Pivot Point R3 1647.5

Gold price strikes another target at 1615.00 and eyes 1630.00

Gold prices held on at 1600.00 support level against the U.S. dollar which I highlighted in my previous post and took a couple of higher highs and higher lows price motions at 1605.00 before striking my predicted target at 1615.00.

