Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hits 11-day low as dollar gains ground

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pressured to break below $1,900

Gold faced selling pressure on Monday as coronavirus concerns weighed over the risk sentiment and strengthened the haven demand for the US dollar. The yellow metal dropped to $1,891 per ounce, the lowest level since Oct.15, during the Asian trading hours. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value, jumped 0.11% to 92.87, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 fell by over 0.30%.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1899.28 Today Daily Change -1.62 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1900.9 Trends Daily SMA20 1901.83 Daily SMA50 1923.08 Daily SMA100 1881.38 Daily SMA200 1761.89 Levels Previous Daily High 1914.3 Previous Daily Low 1894.48 Previous Weekly High 1931.54 Previous Weekly Low 1894.48 Previous Monthly High 1992.42 Previous Monthly Low 1848.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1902.05 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1906.73 Daily Pivot Point S1 1892.15 Daily Pivot Point S2 1883.41 Daily Pivot Point S3 1872.33 Daily Pivot Point R1 1911.97 Daily Pivot Point R2 1923.05 Daily Pivot Point R3 1931.79

Week Ahead: The final stretch

There isn’t an enormous amount to add on gold in recent days and weeks. The yellow metal continues to hover around $1,900, as we await movement on some of the major risk events that are coming to a head in the coming weeks.

Momentum is just about with the bulls, despite gold spending a little time below $1,900 yesterday, but ultimately, the next move will be event driven and that will probably come from the stimulus talks on Capitol Hill.

