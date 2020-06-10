Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

Gold still gaining, FOMC ahead

The gold futures contract gained 0.99% on Tuesday, as it retraced its Friday’s decline following much better than expected US monthly jobs data release. Global markets went risk-on and gold has sold off as a safe-haven asset. On Monday a week ago the price has reached slightly above $1,760 and Friday’s daily low fell at $1,671.70. But the gold price is gaining again this week. However, itis still trading with in a medium-term consolidation.

Gold is up 0.6% this morning, as it extends its short-term uptrend. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks continue to hover along their medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals? Silver lost 0.55% on Tuesday and today it is 2.3% higher. Platinum lost 0.07% and today it is unchanged. Palladium lost 3.43% yesterday and today it is 0.2% higher. So precious metals' pricesare mixedagain.

Gold Price Analysis: Hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1725 region after softer-than-expected US CPI figures.

The uptick marked the third consecutive day of a positive move and lifted the commodity beyond the $1720-22 resistance zone. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction suggests a near-term bullish breakout.