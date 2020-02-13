Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD higher as China virus fears re-appear again [Video]

Commodity Report: Gold Price Forecast - February 2020 [Video]

Gold rose on Thursday as a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes that the epidemic was slowing and drove investors to safe-haven assets. Gold rose 0.5% to $1,575 per ounce as Hubei reported 242 new deaths and confirmed 14,840 new cases as of Wednesday, a dramatic rise from the 2,015 new cases a day earlier. Read more...

Gold higher as China virus fears re-appear again

The gold futures contract gained 0.1% on Wednesday, as it continued to fluctuate along Tuesday's trading range. Investors reacted to the Fed' Jerome Powell's Testimony again. The market is extending a month-long consolidation following January 8 run-up to new medium-term high of $1,613.30.

The gold is 0.5% higher this morning, as China virus fears re-appear again following some negative overnight news about virus case count revision. The market is above its Tuesday's- Wednesday's daily highs. What about the other precious metals? Read more...

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.

The precious metal caught some fresh bids on Thursday and built on the overnight bounce from weekly lows. A fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade amid resurfacing concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus provided a goodish lift to traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Gold supported by fresh coronavirus concerns

The global risk sentiment took a knock after China's Hubei province reported a sharp jump in the death toll/confirmed cases. The risk-off mood was further reinforced by weaker US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...