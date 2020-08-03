Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD healthy technical picture eyes 2,000 in the near term

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls keep the reins with fresh record high above $1,975

Gold prices remain on the front-foot while taking the bids near $1,982.56 during the early Monday morning in Asia. The yellow metal is on its run-up to $2,000 while keep refreshing the record high, the latest one being the intraday top of $1,988.02.

Be it the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes or the US Senators’ inability to roll out the much-awaited fiscal-package, risk catalysts keep fueling the yellow metal. Additionally, the US dollar’s fall to multi-week low and signals of further easy money from major global economies are also favoring the bullion’s safe-haven demand.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1975.65 Today Daily Change -0.43 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1976.08 Trends Daily SMA20 1857.38 Daily SMA50 1785.18 Daily SMA100 1724.31 Daily SMA200 1629.69 Levels Previous Daily High 1984.8 Previous Daily Low 1955.3 Previous Weekly High 1984.8 Previous Weekly Low 1900 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1973.53 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1966.57 Daily Pivot Point S1 1959.32 Daily Pivot Point S2 1942.56 Daily Pivot Point S3 1929.82 Daily Pivot Point R1 1988.82 Daily Pivot Point R2 2001.56 Daily Pivot Point R3 2018.32

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD healthy technical picture eyes 2,000 in the near term

After gold hit levels above the former resistance at 1,800, the bullish case to 2,000 became apparent. This was reinforced by the impact of COVID-19 on global financial markets with most investors moving their holdings to the precious metal in order to hedge against the falling prices. Markets such as stocks have continued to suffer greatly even as the fight against Coronavirus intensifies.

