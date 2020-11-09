Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD heads for lowest close in months, worst day since August

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD unable to find support, drops to test September lows near $1850

Gold is falling sharply on Monday amid risk appetite following the report that Pfizer’s vaccine was more than 90% effective. The yellow is down by almost 5% trading at the lowest since late September.

Earlier on Monday, it traded above $1960. From the top, it fell more than a hundred dollar and is about to test the September low that stands at $1847. A break lower would deteriorate further the technical outlook for XAU/USD.

Gold plunges 4% on COVID-19 vaccine euphoria: Where next for prices?

Gold slumped more than 4% on Monday as news of the first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials prompted investors to dump safe-haven bullion and flock to riskier assets instead.

Spot prices retreated sharply from a two-month peak of $1,965 hit earlier in the session amid a weaker dollar and hopes for more stimulus following Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. elections.

