Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

Gold: A break below 1816 targets 1808
Gold Spot topped exactly at first resistance at 1859/61 targeting 1851/49 & 1840/37 but holding first support at 1830/28. Silver Spot shorts at our selling opportunity at 2565/75 worked perfectly on the dip to minor support at 25.20/15 for some profit taking. This support also held. Same levels apply for today.
Gold holds 2 points above first support at 1830/28. First target is 1850/52 with first resistance at 1859/61. Shorts need stops above 1863 for a test of minor resistance at 1869/71. Try shorts at 1880/85 with stops above 1890. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) remains vulnerable to deeper losses, as the US Treasury yields and the dollar continue to cheer the prospects of a bigger-than-expected fiscal stimulus plan, of about $2 trillion, likely to be announced by President-elect Joe Biden on Friday. Ahead of that, the Fed Chair Powell's speech will hold the key for fresh gold trades.
At the time of writing, gold trades at $1841, down 0.46% on the day, as the recovery ran into stiff offers just below the $1850 level. Read more...
Gold Futures: Further consolidation looks likely
Investors trimmed their open interest positions by almost 4K contracts on Wednesday, reversing the previous build according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the opposite side, volume reversed two drops in a row and advanced by nearly 4.9K contracts.
Wednesday’s negative price action in gold prices was on the back of shrinking open interest, removing some strength from a deeper pullback and exposing further consolidation in the very near-term. Against this, the precious metal is expected to meet decent support around the 200-day SMA in the $1,840 region. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims are also eyed.
XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell
Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.
GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
US Dollar Index: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses
After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week where it met a tough resistance so far.