Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H

Gold Price Analysis: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,708 per ounce at press time, having hit a session low of $1,705 a few minutes ago. The hourly chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The bearish reversal pattern has created room for a sell-off to $1,694 (target as per the measured move method).

The daily chart, too, is reporting a bearish Doji reversal pattern – the yellow metal fell nearly 1% on Monday, validating or confirming the bull fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. The stochastic indicator has turned lower from the overbought territory, indicating scope for a notable pullback.

China Gold Association: Gold consumption fell 48.2% YoY in Q1

With the Chinese shoppers away from the malls amid coronavirus pandemic induced nationwide lockdown, the country’s buying of gold jewelry, gold bars and coins, etc., plunged in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest data published by China Gold Association. The association said the gold consumption in the country fell 48.2% on an annualized basis in Q1 2020.

Gold prices are consolidating the losses near 1702 levels, having hit a daily low of 1700.52 earlier on the day. The spot dived almost $16 in Tuesday’s Asian trading so far, as the dollar regained poise amid deteriorating risk sentiment.

